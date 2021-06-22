FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.31.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $7.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,121. FedEx has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in FedEx by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

