FedEx (FDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.89. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.31.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.