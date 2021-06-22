FedEx (FDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.89. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.
In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
