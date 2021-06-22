Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 119,913 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,913 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Palomar worth $28,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.17 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $113,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,777 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

