Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $22,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Abiomed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Abiomed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.57.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

