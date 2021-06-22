Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,800,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.62% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

ACAD stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

