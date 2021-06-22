Federated Hermes Inc. Has $24.41 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

