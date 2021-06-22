Federated Hermes Inc. Has $21.49 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 815.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,117 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Huntsman worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after buying an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after buying an additional 1,382,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

