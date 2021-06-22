Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 566.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,671 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 230.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO opened at $506.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,348 shares of company stock valued at $25,537,617 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

