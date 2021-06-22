FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Market Capitalization Tops $39.84 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.50 or 0.00041354 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and $4.99 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.13 or 0.00646775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00077084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.84 or 0.07134131 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

BAR is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,959 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

