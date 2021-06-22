Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,356,088. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,181,917 shares of company stock valued at $689,648,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

