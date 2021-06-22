Experian plc (EXPN) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on July 23rd

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,802 ($36.61) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,714.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm has a market cap of £25.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.03. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

In other Experian news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total value of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Experian to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,821.43 ($36.86).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

