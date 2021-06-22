EXMO Coin (EXM) One Day Volume Tops $593,076.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $593,076.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00053369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00626938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.50 or 0.07232115 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

