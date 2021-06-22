Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.76% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

