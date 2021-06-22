Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report $25.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $27.61 million. Evolus posted sales of $7.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $105.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,597. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 518.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

