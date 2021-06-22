Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

