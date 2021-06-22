Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,283,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

