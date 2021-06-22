Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

ET opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.15. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,954,690.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

