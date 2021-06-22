Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

