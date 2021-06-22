Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 36 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

