Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,650 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

