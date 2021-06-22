Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 142 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $300.11 and a 12 month high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

