Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys Shares of 4,000 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 296,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,626,000 after purchasing an additional 168,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

