Eugene Farrell Sells 22,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,480.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00.

SMAR stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

