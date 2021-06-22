Ethic Inc. Invests $36,000 in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 74.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 5.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Little acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $195.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

