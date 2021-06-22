Ethic Inc. Invests $130,000 in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 666,329 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 430,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,782 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:LFC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

