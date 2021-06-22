Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

EBKDY opened at $19.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

