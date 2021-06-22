Eric J. Finnsson Sells 7,000 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $20,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EAST stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 248.86%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

