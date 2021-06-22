Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,537. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

