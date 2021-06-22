Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $2,874,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $1,381,000.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

