Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after buying an additional 1,828,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 224,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $17,372,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AROC stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.28 and a beta of 2.16. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

