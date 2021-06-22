Ergoteles LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

