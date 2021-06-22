Ergoteles LLC Invests $293,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Domo by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of Domo stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.38. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DOMO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.