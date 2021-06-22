Ergoteles LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spok worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Spok by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spok by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,223 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

