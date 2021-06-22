Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 6,245 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,696,000 after acquiring an additional 66,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 64,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,050 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 154,270 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

