Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vistra Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vistra in a research note issued on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after buying an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after buying an additional 906,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after buying an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

