Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 7,816.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,092,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118,918.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $456.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.