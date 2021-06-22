Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

NYMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.