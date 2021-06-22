Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in View in the first quarter worth $8,140,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in View during the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

