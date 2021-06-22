Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,500 Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

CRVS stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

