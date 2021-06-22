Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,445 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $304,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after acquiring an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 457,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,165,000 after acquiring an additional 351,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

