Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,513 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in MasTec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 18.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

