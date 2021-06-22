Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 18,492 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 276,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $148,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.