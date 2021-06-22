Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,251 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 122.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 494,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 92,375 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.