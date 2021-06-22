Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.04 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

