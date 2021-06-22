Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of ONE Gas worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.20. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

