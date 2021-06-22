Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Shares of ENPH opened at $163.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.03 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

