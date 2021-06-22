Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENGIY. HSBC lowered shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $14.16 on Friday. Engie has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

