Eneti (NETI) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Eneti (NASDAQ: NETI) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Eneti to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eneti and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eneti Competitors 426 1436 1573 55 2.36

Eneti presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 8.22%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Eneti Competitors -7.48% -1.78% 0.82%

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 49.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti’s competitors have a beta of -4.36, meaning that their average share price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eneti and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million -$671.98 million -1.07 Eneti Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -47.46

Eneti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eneti competitors beat Eneti on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

