Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 5.7%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 109,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,740,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

