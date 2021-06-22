ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 20,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

